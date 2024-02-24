               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Arab Parliament Congratulates Kuwait On Nat'l Celebrations


2/24/2024 3:05:05 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi on Saturday congratulated Kuwait's leadership, government and people on the 63rd anniversary of the country's National Day and the 33rd anniversary of its Liberation Day.
In a press statement, Al-Asoumi commended Kuwait's development achievements covering various fields under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, citing Kuwait's 2035 development vision.
He considered Kuwait's independence as a landmark in the history of the State that reflects its firm national identity. (end)
