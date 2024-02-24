Kuwait Marks Nat'l Day By Ornamenting Buildings With Flags, Lights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature
KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- In a wonderful panoramic scene, lights are spreading everywhere at night, on the eve of celebrations of Kuwait's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.
Streets, trees and buildings are decorated with colored-flags and lights in an amazing scene that captured eyes and hearts of people.
Such atmospheres were created to give joy and happiness to those visiting areas during the national celebrations. (end)
