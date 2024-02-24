Kuwaiti Jockeys Win Third Position At Int'l Equestrian Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's horse riders Ali and Hussien Al-Khorafi won the third position in the 150-cm jump and 125-cm jump respectively Saturday at Al-Shaqab international equestrian competition held in Qatar.

Ali won the third place at 36.79 seconds, while Hussein got his position at 35.53 seconds.

Last Thursday, Ali ranked first in the first round in 135-cm contest, while Hussein obtained the second position in 120-cm, in the tournament concluded today. (end)

