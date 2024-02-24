India Helps Attacked Ship In Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Indian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the Navy responded to a distress call from Palau-flagged Merchant Vessel after it was attacked in the Gulf of Aden.

A ministry statement said Navy's destroyer responded swiftly to a distress call from Palau-Flagged MV Islander after it caught fire following an attack likely by drone or missile on February 22.

"The destroyer, deployed in the Gulf of Aden for maritime security operations, arrived in the vicinity of the vessel. Indian Naval EOD specialists embarked the vessel and sanitised it for any residual risk. The vessel was cleared for onward transit. On Master's request, the medical team also embarked the ship and provided medical assistance to an injured crew member," the statement noted.

India also reiterated its steadfast commitment to the safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers, showing relentless efforts by Indian Naval ships in this regard. (end)

