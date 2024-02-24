Deputy Premier Visits KUNA, Holds Talks With Director General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah visited on Saturday the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) headquarters.
During his visit, the Deputy Premier held talks with the Agency's Director General Dr. Fatima Al-Salem, the Deputy Director General for the Administrative, Financial and Communications Affairs Mohammed Al-Mannai and a number of the Agency's officials and employees.
Sheikh Fahad talks with Dr. Al-Salem addressed important issues, in the ministries of defense and interior, which will be presented on KUNA platforms and accounts soon. (end)
