Industry Minister Attests Foodstuffs Availability In Markets At Lower Cost Compared To Prior Years, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The industry minister praised the ability of the local private sector to overcome any obstacles that may face the workflow, thanks to the effective partnership between the industrial and commercial sectors, in addition to the partnership with the public sector and the government's contribution to developing effective plans and alternatives to reduce the chances of price increases due to the high cost of maritime shipping.He instructed the regulatory authorities to intensify their campaigns on the markets, especially during the month of Ramadan, and to take action against anyone who raises prices without justification or commits other violations, according to the law.Shamali referred to the measures taken by the government to reduce the potential inflationary effects, including preventing the re-export of a number of basic materials such as sugar, rice and oils, allowing the private sector to store its goods in the silos of the Jordanian Silos Company at cost prices, finding alternative shipping routes, and setting a customs ceiling on the value of imported containers according to their price before October 7th until the end of Ramadan, accelerating the clearance procedures for goods imported into the Kingdom and prioritizing food items, and continuing the work of the relevant authorities in Aqaba for 24 hours.He pointed out that, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, work has been suspended on some procedural requirements related to the import of food products, such as meat, from some countries, with full commitment to health and public safety requirements.While receiving citizens' observations about the availability of goods and prices, the minister urged them to contact the ministry regarding the markets on the phone number (5661176/06), or its social media platforms: the ministry's page on Facebook (, and the email of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply (...), and the smartphone application.