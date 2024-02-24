Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD41.5 Per Gram In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 24 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at the local market, stood at JD41.5 per gram as a purchasing price, against JD39.80 as a selling price, an official said Saturday.Jordan Jewelers Association's Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD48.70 and JD37, respectively.The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grams, stood at JD291, while an English lira, which weighs eight grams, reached JD333, Allan said.Due to the rise in worldwide pricing as well as the fallout from Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, supply and demand for gold jewelry, lira, and ounces remain "weak" in the local market, Allan explained.He added that gold prices in global markets on Friday reached $2,035 per ounce, up $15 from early last week's trading.