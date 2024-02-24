Israel Bombs House, Mosque In Gaza, Kills 9 Civilians

Gaza, Feb. 24. (Petra) -- Israel on Saturday bombed the Gaza Strip, killing nine Palestinians and injuring dozens.According to medical reports, eight people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a house in the center of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, while a child was killed and others were injured in a bombing targeting a mosque in the town of Al-Zawaida, central Gaza Strip.

