EMRC Chairman, IAEA Officials Discuss Cooperation

Amman, Feb. 24 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Ziad Al-Sa'aideh, received on Saturday Elena Buglova, Director of Nuclear Security Division at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).The meeting covered ways to coordinate and cooperate between the EMRC and the IAEA in the security of radioactive sources and nuclear material fields.The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in building and developing human capacities working in nuclear security field, and discussed hosting activities related to this field in the Kingdom, and striving to provide a strong, sustainable, and clear global framework for nuclear security.In another meeting with the Director of the IAEA's Incident and Emergency Centre, Carlos Torres Vidal, Al-Sa'aideh also discussed ways of cooperation in dealing with nuclear and radiation incidents and ways to enhance the capabilities to prepare for and respond to nuclear and radiation accidents and to speed up response and effective communication in emergency situations at the national and international levels.According to a post on the EMRC's website, Al-Sa'aideh and Head of the IAEA's Regulatory Infrastructure and Transport Safety Section, Hilaire Mansoux, discussed ways to develop the physical protection system for the transport of nuclear materials and other radioactive materials to help protect people, property, and the environment during transport operations, to prevent attacks on them and their use for non-peaceful purposes in accordance with the IAEA's requirements issued in this field, and to protect individuals, society, and the environment from the risk of exposure to ionizing radiation.The meetings were held on the sidelines of participation in the 15th meeting of the regulatory bodies organized by the Arab Atomic Energy Agency in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna.