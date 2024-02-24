Scientology Tools For Life Empower The South African 'Green Angels,' The Men And Women Of The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) MIDRAND, South Africa, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Through a series of seminars at Castle Kyalami in Midrand, South Africa, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers are empowering employees of the Gauteng Department of Health. These healthcare workers, in their bright green uniforms, have become known as the province's“Green Angels,” because they, along with staff of affiliated chaplaincy and faith-based organizations who also attended the training, put their lives on the line to help others.







Photo Caption: Graduates of the Scientology Tools for Life Skills Development Program, organized and hosted by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Health.

Ms. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Member of the Executive Council of the Gauteng Department of Health, who endorsed the partnership between her department and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of South Africa, attended a ceremony last month where she congratulated 230 graduates of the program. She thanked the Scientology Volunteer Ministers“for their selflessness and humanitarian intervention,” and for equipping her staff“with tools to bring change to society.” For the more than 700 Gauteng Department of Health staff who have completed the program so far,“this training has brought change in their lives, and this needs to be done on a broad scale.”

“This Tools for Life skills program is not just theoretical training,” said the station manager of Emergency Medical Services of Westonaria, a town in the Rand West City municipality. In a video on the YouTube channel of the Volunteer Ministers of South Africa , he said these courses“address real, daily life challenges.” He sees this training as vital to prevent burnout and restore the well-being of his staff. EMS workers are often traumatized in their efforts to save lives.“We also need help,” he said. And they have received that help from the Scientology Tools for Life.

The assistant director of a health and wellness organization shared the story of a colleague whose son was an addict. His impact on the family was devastating; his parents were on the brink of divorce. After his mother attended the Scientology Tools for Life training, she personally mentored him through the 19 courses. On completing them, he told her,“Mama, I'm ready to go to rehab. I want to change my life.”

A pastor who serves as secretary general of a faith-based organization said that before taking part in the program, he thought he knew it all. But he soon realized this was something he needed to learn and use. The training sharpened his leadership and communication skills.“I saw how I could be a better person, a better leader in the work I do.”

“The Tools for Life made me more resilient,” said the chief chaplain of the Gauteng Department of Health. This program helped him find“the knowledge and strength that I can face more pressure going forward.” He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Department of Health for finding and making these tools available to him and his staff.

The graduates of this partnership between the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and the Gauteng Department of Health join more than 25,000 South Africans who have completed the 19 Scientology Tools for Life Courses and are using the skills they have gained to serve their communities. Available free of charge in 20 languages, including Sotho, Zulu, and Xhosa, these courses train the individual in technology developed for the Volunteer Ministers program by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who referred to the Volunteer Minister as“a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” They subscribe to the creed:“A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

For the full impact of South Africa's Scientology Volunteer Ministers, watch the new feature-length documentary Operation: Do Something About It . Produced by Scientology Media Productions, the film is available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streams at Scientology, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Over the past three years, the network has introduced more than 20 million new people to Scientology.

