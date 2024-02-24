Israel Commits 10 Massacres In Gaza, Resulting In 104 Palestinian Casualties In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN /

Israeli occupation forces committed a total of 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the tragic killing of 104 Palestinians and leaving 160 others injured, according to medical reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 29,514 reported Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 69,616 individuals sustaining injuries.

The number of victims is expected to increase further as rescue and emergency teams face challenges in accessing the affected areas, with hundreds more feared buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Earlier today, Israeli warships opened fire off the coast of Rafah, while fighter jets carried out an airstrike targeting the western areas of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Additionally, the Israeli occupation army detonated and destroyed residential neighborhoods in the same region.