Brazil's Lula Da Silva: Israel Committing A Genocide Against Palestinians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) RIO DE JANEIRO /PNN /

Brazilian President Lula da Silva has once again affirmed that Israel is committing a "genocide" against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro yesterday, President da Silva stated, "What Israel is doing is not a war, it's genocide because they are killing women and children."

He added, "This is genocide. Thousands of dead children, thousands missing. It's not soldiers who are dying, but women and children in hospitals. If this is not genocide, I don't know what genocide is!"

President da Silva has consistently held this position, emphasizing the term "genocide."

He said, "It is unacceptable for children and women in Gaza to go to bed without food or even a glass of milk."

Earlier this month, President da Silva accused Israel of committing "genocide" against Palestinian civilians in Gaza, drawing parallels between Israel's actions and the Nazi Holocaust during World War II.

Speaking to journalists in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the African Union summit on the 18th of February, he stated, "What is happening in Gaza is not a war, it's genocide."

At the time, da Silva continued, "What is happening in Gaza with the Palestinian people has not happened at any other stage in history. In fact, it has happened before when Hitler decided to kill the Jews."

Following President da Silva's statements in Addis Ababa, Brazil summoned its ambassador to Tel Aviv the next day.