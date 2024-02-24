Prime Minister Modi Unveils World's Largest Grain Storage Scheme To Revolutionise Agricultural Infrastructure

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 24 (KNN)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's most extensive grain storage scheme aimed at bolstering the agricultural infrastructure and fostering technological integration in the sector.



Emphasising the pivotal role of cooperatives, Prime Minister Modi underscored their significance in sculpting a robust economy and driving rural development.

Addressing a gathering, Prime Minister Modi delineated the monumental scale of the initiative, highlighting the establishment of thousands of warehouses and godowns across the nation.



This mammoth endeavour is poised to redefine agricultural infrastructure, seamlessly connecting the sector with modern technology.



Notably, the computerisation of 18,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) marks a pivotal step towards enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining processes.

Prime Minister Modi accentuated the indispensable contribution of the cooperative sector in fostering economic resilience and propelling rural advancement.



He urged cooperatives to play a pivotal role in curbing India's reliance on imported agricultural commodities, including edible oils and fertilisers.



This call to action underscores the imperative of self-sufficiency and sustainability in India's agricultural landscape.

The inauguration of 11 grain storage godowns in PACS across 11 states signals the commencement of the government's flagship 'World's Largest Grain Storage Plan' in the cooperative sector.



Additionally, Prime Minister Modi laid the cornerstone for an ambitious project aimed at establishing 500 PACS nationwide, dedicated to the construction of godowns and other agricultural infrastructure.



These initiatives epitomise the government's unwavering commitment to modernising agricultural practices and bolstering food security.

Central to these endeavours is the seamless integration of PACS godowns with the food grain supply chain.



Spearheaded by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and facilitated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), this collaborative effort aims to optimise the storage and distribution of essential commodities, ensuring their efficient procurement and equitable distribution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary initiatives mark a paradigm shift in India's agricultural landscape, heralding a new era of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.



By harnessing the power of cooperatives and modern technology, these endeavours are poised to unleash the full potential of India's agrarian economy, empowering farmers and bolstering food security for generations to come.

(KNN Bureau)