India And Netherlands Discuss Deepening Defence Cooperation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 24 (KNN)

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in productive discussions with his Dutch counterpart, Kajsa Ollongren, focusing on enhancing industrial defence cooperation.



The meeting, held on Friday, underscored the mutual commitment to bolstering collaboration in various strategic domains.

Singh emphasised the potential for Dutch original equipment manufacturers to integrate Indian vendors into their supply chains, a move aimed at fostering synergy and mutual growth.



This proposal aligns with India's burgeoning innovation and industrial ecosystem, presenting ample opportunities for strategic partnerships.

Both ministers deliberated on expanding bilateral defence cooperation, with a particular emphasis on maritime and industrial sectors.



The discussions highlighted the growing interaction between the Indian and Dutch navies, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing maritime security in the crucial Indian Ocean Region.

Recognizing the complementary strengths of India and the Netherlands in terms of skills, technology, and scale, both sides expressed enthusiasm for fostering deeper engagement across high-tech sectors.



The focus areas include semiconductors and clean energy, where synergies can drive innovation and propel economic growth.

Ollongren's visit to Delhi, coinciding with the Raisina Dialogue, further underscores the significance attached to diplomatic exchanges between the two nations.



Her presence reaffirms the commitment to dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The discussions between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Dutch counterpart mark a positive stride towards consolidating defence cooperation between India and the Netherlands.



With a shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity, both countries are poised to unlock new avenues of collaboration, underpinned by mutual respect and strategic alignment.

(KNN Bureau)