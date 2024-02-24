Paktia Residents Say Face Hardships In Getting Cnics

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) GARDEZ (Pajhwok): Residents of Gerda Serai, Shwak and Waza Zadran districts travel to the provincial capital of southeastern Paktia province to apply for computerized national identity card (CNIC) as there is no such facility in their areas.

The residents say they have to travel to Gardez multiple times to obtain CNIC.

A resident of Shwak district, Sirajuddin, told Pajhwok Afghan News that there was no CNIC distribution centre in the district.

He said:“We have no other option than travelling to Gardez City; such trips waste our time and cost a lot of money.”

Noorullah from Gerda Serai district has similar complain. He said the CNICs fee was high as well.

He said:“There no CNIC distribution centre in Gerda Serai, traveling to Gardez and paying 500 afs instead of 100 afs as fee is another issue.”

“Getting a CNIC from Gardez city costs us up to 5,000 afs which most of the people cannot afford”.

Akhtar Jan from Waza Zadran district told Pajhwok that CNIC was an important document and they had to go Gardez because there ws no distribution centre in the district.

He highlighted:“A single individual can easily go to Gardez, but it is very hard to take an entire family to Gardez and stay there for a few days to get CNICs.”

Some other residents held similar views and asked the authorities to address the issue.

Local officials admitted the problem and assured solution.

Information and Culture director Maulvi Sawab Jan Islamyar told Pajhwok that he would share the issue with the authorities concerned.

He said:“We will convey the voice of the residents of the three districts to relevant authorities and their problem will be solved.”

According to Islamyar, a CNIC distribution centre was recently opened in Samkani district.

Besides the three districts, some other districts of Paktia also lack CNIC distribution centres.

