Toobit To List Operation Phoenix (OPHX) For Spot Trading On February 27, 2024, At 2PM UTC

Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Operation Phoenix (OPHX) for spot trading on its platform. The listing of OPHX on February 27, 2024, at 2PM UTC marks a significant step forward in providing users with access to innovative and community-driven projects within the crypto space.

The Mission of Operation Phoenix

For many in the crypto community, Safemoon was their introduction to the world of cryptocurrencies. However, the dream of financial independence through Safemoon did not materialize for many holders. Operation Phoenix aims to fill this gap and become what Safemoon should have been. It is a community-driven project with a renounced contract, and the liquidity pool (LP) will be locked for years, ensuring its security and integrity. Operation Phoenix is not owned by a CEO but by the community itself.

What to Expect from Operation Phoenix

Operation Phoenix brings a host of utilities and products to the crypto ecosystem, mainly including:

1

Pool 1: 30-day lock with 50% APY

Pool 2: 14-day lock with 10% APY

Users can choose between 14-day and 30-day lock options with a 25% emergency withdrawal fee. Tokens will remain staked unless manually unstaked.

2. DEX (Decentralized Exchange)

With Phoenix Swap contract, sells become a thing of the past. Taxes are distributed at the time of the transaction instead of storing them in the contract to sell later, keeping community morale high.

3. Swapper

This swapper routes directly through Pancakeswap and distributes taxes at the time of the purchase instead of storing them in the contract to swap and liquify.

4

Tokens will be whitelisted and can only launch with the approval of Operation Phoenix. Approved projects will gain access to the Operation Phoenix Community, top crypto YouTubers, CEX Listings, and more.

Join Us on the Journey

As Toobit lists Operation Phoenix (OPHX) for spot trading, it invites users to join it in supporting this exciting and community-driven project. Together, let's shape a future where innovative projects like Operation Phoenix thrive and contribute to the growth and development of the crypto ecosystem. For the latest information and updates on the Operation Phoenix (OPHX) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

