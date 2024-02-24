Amir, Greek PM Discuss Mutual Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Saturday morning with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his office at Lusail Palace.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various areas of cooperation, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE the Chief of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, and a number of senior officials attended the meeting.

On the Greek side, the meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the State of Qatar Ioannis Ioannidis, the Director of the Prime Minister's Diplomatic Office Anna-Maria Boura, the Advisor on International Policy and Public Diplomacy Aristotelia Peloni, and several senior officials who are members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of Prime Minister Mitsotakis and his accompanying delegation.

MENAFN24022024000067011011ID1107894251