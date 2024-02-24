Haldwani Violence Mastermind Abdul Malik Arrested In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the violence that took place on February 8 in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, was arrested on Saturday. The Uttarakhand Police arrested him from Delhi, PHQ spokesperson Inspector-General (IG) Nilesh Bharne said. Apart from Malik, two more rioters were arrested on Saturday, taking the total number of people arrested so far in the case to 81.\"We have brought Malik to Haldwani. He is in our custody. He will be produced before a court at the earliest,\" Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Narayan Meena said. Police informed that Malik's son is still on the run.

Malik allegedly built an \"illegal\" madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani. Its demolition led to the violence in Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani in Nanital district on February 8.Malik was arrested days after a fresh case of fraud and criminal conspiracy was registered against him and five other people in connection with the Haldwani violence READ: Haldwani News: Who is Nainital DM Vandana Singh and why she's in news today\"Malik and his wife Safia are among six persons booked for criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a dead man's name for illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said. The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits,\" a police official was quoted by ANI as saying on Thursday per the police, they were booked under sections 120B(criminal conspiracy), 417 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC, he told reporters.

Earlier, three FIRs were registered in connection with the incident. Police had said, \"Four more rioters were arrested, taking the total number of arrests so far to 78 in the February 8 violence that broke out over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Banbhoolpura.\"Meanwhile, police issued a a look-out notice against Malik and his son Abdul Moid. Their property in the town was also attached. \"Malik had built the illegal madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition,\" police said. His wife had moved the court challenging the municipal corporation's notice for demolition had erupted over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in the Banbhoolpura area on February 8. Locals allegedly hurled stones and petrol bombs were also thrown at municipal workers and police.

This let to many police personnel seeking refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire.

In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to police than 10 days after the violence that hit Haldwani city in Uttarakhand , the state police has identified an NGO that allegedly collected funds to instigate the rioters in Banbhoolpura.(With inputs from agencies)



MENAFN24022024007365015876ID1107894234