Sachin Tendulkar Meets Jammu And Kashmir Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, Calls Him 'Real Hero' | Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sachin Tendulkar is spending some leisure time with his family in Jammu and Kashmir. During his trip to Kashmir, the legendary cricketer met differently-abled cricketer Amir Hussain and even gifted him a bat with his autograph Read: Flight turns stadium as 'Sachiiiiiin, Sachiiiiiin!' chants fill the air, Tendulkar joins hands: Viral videoSharing the video of the wholesome interaction with Amir on Instagram, Sachin Tendulkar wrote“To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you.”At the beginning of the video, Tendulkar can be seen interacting with the para cricketer and hugging him. Throughout the video, Amir shares his journey to become a cricketer and reveals how Sachin had a long-lasting impression in his mind which encouraged him to join the sport Read: 'Hamara 'pehla' snowfall in Pahalgam', Sachin Tendulkar enjoys snow-covered Kashmir with family | See hereThe video provides a glimpse of the conversation between Sachin Tendulkar and para cricketer Amir, in which the former Rajya Sabha member can be seen appreciating Amir for his will, grit and determination which helped him to cope with setbacks he faced during his childhood and opted to play cricket for India Read: Sachin Tendulkar hails Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan as India secure biggest Test win; netizens reactHearing Sachin Tendulkar's words of appreciation, Amir couldn't hold himself and was seen wiping off his tears in the video. The video also captured the heartwarming moment, when Tendulkar asked Amir not to look his back so that Master Blaster could prepare his gift for Amir.

Also Read: 'Kaun hai tumhara bowler': Sachin's upside down batting wins hearts in Kashmir | WATCHDon't look at this side, I am going to do something, Sachin Tendulkar said to Amir in the video. After a few seconds, he can be seen signing a bat with a small message for Amir. In January, Sachin had posted about Amir while re-sharing a video of news agency ANI.“34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Waghama village of Bijbehara. Amir Hussain Lone currently captains Jammu & Kashmir's Para cricket team. Amir has been playing cricket professionally since 2013 after a teacher discovered his cricketing talent and introduced him to Para cricket. He bowls using his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. Amir lost both his arms in an accident at his father's mill when he was eight years old,” wrote ANI in a tweet on January 12.

