'Every 2Nd Day, New College...': Nirmala Sitharaman On India's Growth In Education Sector Since 2014

- Live Mint) "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday inaugurated the fifth campus of the Birla group-run engineering institute BITS Pilani in Kalyan, Maharashtra. During her speech at the new campus, Finance Minister Sitharaman applauded the development in education sector during the Modi government Read: Nirmala Sitharaman rides Mumbai local train, interacts with passengers | See Pictures\"Since 2014, one new IIT/IIM is opened every year, every week 1 new university is built in India, every third day 1 Atal Tinkering lab is opened, every second day 1 new college is being constructed, every day 1 new ITI is getting formed, 1.4 crore youth have been trained under the Skill India Mission,\" FM Sitharaman said on Saturday Read: Income Tax: Small outstanding tax demands remitted. How to check your status?FM Sitharaman also said that the government is ensuring sufficient budgetary allocation for the growth of the education sector and is actively pursuing the Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications (MRA) framework with different countries like France, Australia, and UAE so that they can take Indian students through an MoU Read: Congress alleges quid-pro-quo between BJP and donors, seeks 'white paper' on party financesDuring the inauguration of the new campus, Sitharaman said that the Birla institute has produced as many as 7,300 Fortune 500 CEOs, 300 academics of global repute and 600 civil servants latest campus of the institute is located near the Kalayan area of the megapolis. It is built for ₹1,600 crore and is spread across 60 acres of land area. The brand new campus will accommodate 5,000 students at full capacity, said Kumar Mangalam Birla, the group chairman and the chancellor of the institute Read: India needs more SBI-sized banks, or three times larger: FM Nirmala SitharamanThe new campus provides not just engineering courses but also caters provides education in law, management and design. The design school started just last week, whereas, the law and management schools were being run by the institute from last year from BITS Pilani's temporary campus in Powai first institute of the Birla group was established in 1964 in Pilani, which is the native village of the Birlas in Rajasthan's Marwad region. At present, BITS Pilani houses around 80,000 students across its five campuses in Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, Dubai and Kalyan.
