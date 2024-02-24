Men Threaten To Burn Ayodhya Special Train 1 Detained Amid Protest By BJP Workers

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Three men have been booked and one has been detained for allegedly threatening to burn down the Ayodhya Special train returning to Mysuru.

The incident took place after the three accused boarded the second carriage of the train, and reacted in anger after devotees raised the slogan of“Jai Shri Ram” at the train. The three men allegedly threatened to burn the train.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir ropes in SBI's counting machines as it receives ₹25 crore donations in a monthThe situation worsened and later the accused were caught by the passengers and handed over to the railway police force. However, the matter gained controversy after the police did not detain the three men and released them. The incident led to a significant protest by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the railway station demanding the arrest of the three men, the police told Hindustan Times Read: Ayodhya news: Devotees flock to Saryu for holy dip; Ram Lalla mandir for 'darshan' on Magh Purnima 2024 | WATCHLater, the superintendent of police (SP) of Bellary, BL Shriharibabu, had to arrive at the railway station along with police personnel from multiple stations to control the situation.“We have detained one person, a native of Hospet, in connection with the incident. We booked him under sections 295A (malicious act intending to outrage religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (threatening with life) of the Indian Penal Code. We are searching for the other two accused,” HT quoted inspector Mudiyappa from Bellary railway police Read: Ayodhya news: Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi, and more; here's a list of famous temples in UP's temple townThe matter was brought to the Legislative Council (LC) where the leader of the opposition (LoP) in LC, Kota Srinivas Poojari raised an objection to the release of the people who threatened to burn down the train by the police incident also garnered significant criticism from the BJP leaders and Bajrang Dal activists. Many BJP leaders have accused the Congress of encouraging such incidents for the vote bank. Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, said,“Those who made such threats should be kicked on the back. Congress is encouraging such incidents for the vote bank.”

