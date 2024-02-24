Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ropes In SBI's Counting Machines As It Receives ₹25 Crore Donations In A Month

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ayodhya Ram Mandir has received ₹25 crore worth of donations in a month after the successful completion of the consecration ceremony of the statue of Ram Lalla at the temple on 22 January. Ram temple trust official Prakash Gupta said that the State Bank of India (SBI) has installed four automatic high-tech counting machines at the temple to manage the heavy inflow of cash elaborating on the nature of donations, Prakash Gupta said it includes 25 kg gold and silver ornament, cheques, drafts, and cash \"However, we are not aware of the online transactions done directly in the trust's bank accounts,\" Prakash Gupta told news agency PTI.\"The devotion of Ram devotees is such that they are donating items made of silver and gold for Ram Lalla which cannot be used in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, despite this, considering the devotion of the devotees, Ram Mandir Trust is accepting jewelry, utensils and materials made of gold and silver,\" the trust official added 23 January, more than 60 lakh devotees have had darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the official said Mandir Trust is expecting an increase in donations around the Ram Navami celebrations when around 50 lakh devotees are expected to be present in Ayodhya. \"A dozen computerized counters have been made by the Trust to issue receipts and additional donation boxes are being kept at the temple premises by the Ram temple trust. Soon a big and well-equipped counting room will be constructed at Ram temple premises,\" he said, silver, and other precious materials were handed over to govtAnil Mishra, trustee of the Ram temple trust said that they have decided to hand over gold, silver, and other precious materials received as gifts to Ram Lalla to the Government of India for their melting and maintenance. He said that the trust has signed a MoU with the SBI regarding the donations per the MoU, the State Bank of India (SBI) will assume complete accountability for the gathering of contributions, donations, checks, drafts, and cash, ensuring their collection and subsequent deposition into the bank. Mishra further elaborated that the SBI has initiated its operational activities, including staff augmentation, and the tallying of cash donations is being conducted twice daily across two shifts.(With inputs from PTI)



MENAFN24022024007365015876ID1107894222