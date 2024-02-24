Farmers' Protest: Singhu, Tikri Borders To Be Partially Reopened As 'Delhi Chalo' Stir Continues | VIDEO

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Authorities in Delhi on Saturday initiated the process to partially reopen the Singhu and the Tikri borders with Haryana, almost two weeks after these were sealed in view of the farmers' \"Delhi Chalo\" march, officials said.A Delhi Police officer said one lane of the service lane at the Singhu border and one lane at the Tikri border are being opened to allow vehicular movement.
MENAFN24022024007365015876ID1107894217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.