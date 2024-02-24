India And US Hold Consular Dialogue; Collaboration On Extradition Among Top Agenda

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India and the United States convened their 11th bilateral Consular Dialogue in Delhi on Friday, aimed at enhancing people-to-people ties and cooperation across various consular issues of mutual interest. Leading the Indian delegation was Joint Secretary (Consular Passport Visa) KJ Srinivasa, while Ambassador Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Consular Affairs at the United States Department of State, headed the US team.

During the dialogue, both sides explored avenues to strengthen collaboration on extradition, facilitate mobility for students and professionals, ensure safe and legal migration, protect vulnerable women and children, and facilitate smooth travel for their nationals. They also welcomed the launch of a H1B visa pilot program in the US, designed to expedite the renewal process for certain visa categories, as a proactive measure to bolster connections between the people of both countries. The program is set to conclude within a couple of days.

United States Ambassador Eric Garcetti highlighted significant improvements in visa processing, including a 75% reduction in wait times for visitor visas last year. The US granted 1.40 lakh student visas and issued 2.55 lakh work visas, with overall visa issuances for Indians surpassing 10 lakh.

Ambassador Rena Bitter expressed optimism about further reducing wait times in the months ahead. She is currently on an 8-day visit to India and Qatar, commencing on February 19, during which she engaged with consulate staff in Chennai and Mumbai. In Qatar, she will observe the consular teams' operations. The next Consular Dialogue is scheduled to take place in the US next year.