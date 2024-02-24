IND Vs ENG, 4Th Test: Jaiswal Joins Elite Club As 5Th Indian To Amass 600 Or More Runs In A Test Series

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the second day's play of the fourth match against England in Ranchi, opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal became the fifth Indian cricketer to accumulate 600 or more runs in a Test series. Making his debut last year during the West Indies tour, the left-handed Jaiswal achieved this milestone in his seventh innings of the ongoing five-match Test series when he reached 55 not out with a single off Shoaib Bashir. The spinner eventually dismissed the batter for 73 off 117 balls.

Jaiswal's impressive run includes two double centuries in the second and third Tests against England. At 22 years old, Jaiswal joins the ranks of Indian batting legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Dilip Sardesai in amassing more than 600 runs in a Test series.

Former Indian captains Gavaskar, Kohli, and Dravid achieved the feat of amassing over 600 runs in Test series twice during their illustrious careers, while Sardesai accomplished this during the away series in the West Indies in 1970-71.

Also read:

'Thodi thodi aati hai Hindi': Shoaib Bashir, Sarfaraz Khan's banter in Ranchi via stump mic goes viral (WATCH)

During the same 1970-71 series in the West Indies, Gavaskar set the record for the most runs by any Indian batsman in a Test series, scoring 774 runs at an impressive average of 154.8, including four centuries and three half-centuries.

Gavaskar stands alone as the only Indian to have scored more than 700 runs in a Test series on two separate occasions. Additionally, he amassed 732 runs in six Tests against the West Indies during their tour of India in 1978-79, averaging 91.5, with four centuries and a fifty to his name.

The world record for the most runs in a Test series belongs to Australian batting legend Donald Bradman, who accumulated 974 runs in five Tests against England in 1930, boasting an astounding average of 139.14 with four centuries.