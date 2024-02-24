MP Anantkumar Hegde Should Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation: Karnataka Minister MB Patil

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Minister MB Patil has sparked controversy with his recent comments, suggesting that MP Anantkumar Hegde requires psychiatric evaluation and possible admission to a mental hospital. Patil's remarks came amidst escalating tensions over Hegde's reappearance in the political arena after a five-year absence, coupled with contentious statements regarding his religious affiliation.

Addressing the media in Vijaypur's Indi town, Minister Patil expressed dismay over Hegde's sudden return to public life ahead of the elections without engaging with voters during his prolonged absence. He criticized Hegde's attempt to garner support by proclaiming dual religious identity, labelling it as a ploy to manipulate sentiments for electoral gains.

Highlighting Hegde's past behaviour as a Union Minister, Patil recalled instances where Hegde advocated for amendments to the constitution, sparking widespread criticism. The minister dismissed Hegde's recent diatribes against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting that such remarks lacked credibility and were merely political theatrics.

"MP Anantkumar Hegde has lost his mental composure," declared Minister Patil, emphasizing the severity of Hegde's statements and actions. He called for Hegde to undergo psychiatric evaluation and suggested that his recent behaviour warranted professional intervention.