Government Issues High Severity Warning For Google Chrome Users; Here's What You Should Do

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in) is issuing a Google Chrome browser warning to its users. Numerous vulnerabilities have been identified by the government's cybersecurity agency, which has rated them as "high severity." The warning relates to the many vulnerabilities found in the desktop version of Google Chrome. According to CERT-in, hackers might use these many vulnerabilities to access private data and run arbitrary code on the targeted machine.

The vulnerabilities, according to the cybersecurity agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), exist in Google Chrome versions earlier than 122.0.6261.57 for Linux and Mac, and earlier than 122.0.6261.57/58 for Windows.

These vulnerabilities in Google Chrome can be attributed to the following: inappropriate implementation in Site Isolation, Content Security Policy, Navigation, and Insufficient policy enforcement in Download; Out of bounds memory access in Blink; Use after free in Mojo; and assessibility.

CERT-In pointed out that by convincing a victim to visit a specifically designed web page, a remote attacker might take advantage of these vulnerabilities.

It is recommended that web browser users install the security updates that have begun to be released. It is also recommended that users upgrade their browsers as soon as the manufacturers issue security patches for them.

After updating Chrome automatically, Google asks users to reopen the browser. Additionally, users can manually upgrade their browser.

How to update Google Chrome browser?



Launch Google Chrome from your desktop.

In the upper-right corner, click the three vertical dots.

Once the drop-down menu has been revealed by clicking the vertical dots, choose "Help."

Proceed to 'About Google Chrome.'

Google Chrome will start the installation process and check for updates automatically. Click 'Relaunch' after the update is finished.