SPOTTED: Aamir Khan To Madhuri Dixit; Celebs Don Their Classy Outfits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit to
Nushrratt Bharuccha and others were spotted in the city wearing their classy best. Let's check out their outfits
Nushrratt Bharuccha attended Bhagyashree's birthday looking a glam doll. She wore a grey off-shoulder top paired with dark green pants
Chitrangada Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport in a white tank top and denims which he paired with a army green colour jacket
Aamir Khan was spotted in a grey t-shirt and black pants at Kalina private airport
Jiya Shankar was spotted wearing a black blazer and grey pants in the city looking glamorous
'Awarapan' actress Shriya Saran was spotted in a light blue dress at Bandra
Madhuri Dixit attended Bhagyashree's birthday party in a red leather jacket and black skirt
Chunky Panday was spotted at Bhagyashree's birthday bash in a olive green sweatshirt and black pants
Urfi Javed was spotted wearing a denim outfit at Mumbai International airport
