PSL 2024: Babar Azam Loses Cool As Crowd Taunts Him With 'Zimbabar' Chants, Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Babar Azam, former Pakistan captain, faced trolling from a group of fans during a Pakistan Super League game recently. While seated on the sidelines with the technical staff, Azam endured chants of 'Zimbabar' from the fans. The current Peshawar Zalmi captain, visibly annoyed by the taunts, momentarily considered throwing a water bottle at the group but eventually opted to sit back down. The trolling incident left Azam visibly agitated during the Pakistan Super League match.

Babar Azam has established himself as a prolific batsman for Pakistan since his debut in 2015. Initially hailed as a potential successor to Virat Kohli on the global cricket stage, Azam carried high expectations in all formats of the game. However, over the last 2-3 years, Azam has gained a negative reputation for underperforming in crucial matches for Pakistan while often excelling in matches of lesser significance or those deemed easier.

Babar Azam has participated in 18 matches against Zimbabwe across all cricket formats, amassing 693 runs at an impressive average of 57.75. The chant "Zimbabar" stems from the notion that Babar requires a series against Zimbabwe to break free from a slump in form and regain his scoring prowess.

Babar Azam experienced a challenging period in 2023 across various cricket formats. Leading the Pakistan side, he encountered disappointing performances in both the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023, which ultimately led to his removal as captain across all formats.

Following the ODI World Cup, Azam struggled to make a significant impact in the Australia Test series. However, he showcased improved form during the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand away from home. As the T20 World Cup approaches in June of this year, Azam aims to silence his critics with a strong showing on the international stage.