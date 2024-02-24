Punjab's Chief Town Planner, Coloniser Bajwa Developers Booked

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 25 (IANS) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against Jarnail Singh Bajwa, director of Bajwa Developers Ltd, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, state Chief Town Planner Pankaj Bawa and revenue patwari Lekh Raj, now retired, for illegally passing housing projects.

An official spokesperson for the bureau on Saturday said during the investigation of a complaint it was found that Bajwa Developers Ltd has got passed a residential and commercial project from the government in villages in Mohali district.

According to the decision taken by the empowered committee on March 22, 2013, the promoter neither deposited one per cent of the project cost nor a maximum of Rs 1 crore as cancer relief fund with the government.

Officials and employees of PUDA also didn't initiate any action against the developer as per rules. Also, the developers had got approved layout plan of a residential mega project in Sunny Enclave in Sectors 120, 123, 124 and 125 and got approved a housing plan for economically weaker sections on 9.09 acres.

Of this, four kanals of Hasanpur village and the area of 57 kanal in Sinhpur village was registered in the name of GMADA, but the registration of the area of 1.32 acres was still not done in the name of GMADA by Bajwa Developers.

It was also came to light that mutation of the land has been registered in the name of GMADA even after the lapse of seven years and this area is still owned by Bajwa Developers and clearly proves the connivance of the officials of GAMADA.

The spokesperson said during the probe it was also found that officers and employees of the office of CTP had not passed change of land use (CLU) certificate but Jarnail Singh Bajwa, Director, Bajwa Developers Limited in connivance with DTP of that time Pankaj Bawa, now CTP, Raghbir Singh Assistant Town Planner, and Lekh Raj Patwari (now retired) got approved the said land in the layout plan without any approval.

Similarly, Bajwa Developers, in collusion with the officials/employees of the Town Planner got the land of various people passed in the layout plan by imposing fake consents.

Bajwa Developers' Director Jarnail Singh Bajwa in collusion with GAMADA officials in 2014 and 2015 has constructed about 78 commercial booths in mega project of Sector 123, without getting the designs and maps passed, which has caused a huge financial loss.