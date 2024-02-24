President Erdogan Stresses Turkish Citizens' Importance In Bulgaria To Enhance Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Türkiye
gives“special attention” to the development of Ankara-Sofia
relations, and that Turkish citizens in Bulgaria play a crucial
role in forging strong ties between the two nations, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“In a period marked by multifaceted challenges, we pay special
attention to advancing Türkiye-Bulgaria relations. We strive to
enhance our ties with Bulgaria in every field, believing that this
is in the common interest of both countries. Of course, during this
process, our compatriots play a vital role with the strong human
bridges established between the two countries,” Erdogan said in a
video message sent to the congress of Bulgaria's political party
Movement for Rights and Freedoms.
Erdogan also said Türkiye is delighted to witness the party
becoming a fundamental aspect of Bulgarian politics and democracy,
adding that it has actively contributed to fostering cooperation
between Ankara and Sofia attaining considerable success in
safeguarding the interests of Turkish compatriots.
“I believe that the newly elected leaders, starting with the
co-chairs, will continue their path with unity, solidarity, and a
more inclusive and embracing approach that prioritizes the
expectations of the voters. I sincerely wish success to all
brothers and sisters who will take on roles in various levels of
the party, elected according to the will of the delegates at the
congress,” he added.
Erdogan also said Bulgaria is a“valuable ally and a reliable
friend” for Türkiye.
“I extend my greetings to all our compatriots living in
Bulgaria, all members of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, and
our Bulgarian friends,” he added.
