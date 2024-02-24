President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishaal
Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the occasion of the country's
national holiday, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
Your Highness,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and,
through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national
holiday of the State of Kuwait.
I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts
to develop relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait and deepen our
cooperation.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Kuwait
everlasting peace and well-being.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 22 February 2024
