Istanbul Conference Seeks To Globally Spotlight France's Colonial Policy - Baku Initiative Group

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Participants of the conference in Istanbul seek to globally
spotlight France's colonial policy, the Baku Initiative Group
Director Abbas Abbasov said, Azernews reports.
He noted that representatives and leaders of national movements
from countries affected by French colonialism and various
international organizations are attending the "Decolonization:
Awakening of the Renaissance" conference organized by the Baku
Initiative Group in Istanbul.
"Over the past four months, we have been trying to attract the
world's attention to the situation of peoples affected by colonial
policies and actions of the French state. The conference, attended
by diplomats, professors, and representatives of national movement
parties from countries affected by colonial policies, consists of
two panels," the initiative group's head explained.
"The first panel will discuss what needs to be done to give
these peoples the opportunity to reconnect with their national
culture, history, and language, while the second panel will focus
on legal pathways to independence and artificial barriers imposed
by the French state," Abbasov added.
To note, the event has brought together 50 representatives from
13 countries and four international organizations. The majority of
conference participants represent overseas territories that are
still French colonies.
Representatives of independence movements and nationalist
movements from Caribbean islands, French colonies in South America,
the Pacific and Indian Oceans, French overseas territories - New
Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and
Guadeloupe, as well as all other stakeholders, will communicate
from Istanbul to the world about the facts related to the
consequences of the French state's colonial policies in their
countries.
The conference will last for two days.
