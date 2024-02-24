Istanbul Conference Seeks To Globally Spotlight France's Colonial Policy - Baku Initiative Group

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Participants of the conference in Istanbul seek to globally spotlight France's colonial policy, the Baku Initiative Group Director Abbas Abbasov said, Azernews reports.

He noted that representatives and leaders of national movements from countries affected by French colonialism and various international organizations are attending the "Decolonization: Awakening of the Renaissance" conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group in Istanbul.

"Over the past four months, we have been trying to attract the world's attention to the situation of peoples affected by colonial policies and actions of the French state. The conference, attended by diplomats, professors, and representatives of national movement parties from countries affected by colonial policies, consists of two panels," the initiative group's head explained.

"The first panel will discuss what needs to be done to give these peoples the opportunity to reconnect with their national culture, history, and language, while the second panel will focus on legal pathways to independence and artificial barriers imposed by the French state," Abbasov added.

To note, the event has brought together 50 representatives from 13 countries and four international organizations. The majority of conference participants represent overseas territories that are still French colonies.

Representatives of independence movements and nationalist movements from Caribbean islands, French colonies in South America, the Pacific and Indian Oceans, French overseas territories - New Caledonia, French Polynesia, French Guiana, Martinique, and Guadeloupe, as well as all other stakeholders, will communicate from Istanbul to the world about the facts related to the consequences of the French state's colonial policies in their countries.

The conference will last for two days.