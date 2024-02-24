Qatar Amir, Greek PM Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tackled Friday the latest developments of the Gaza Strip and occupied Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, they also discussed Qatari-Greek relations and ways of developing and bolstering them in various cooperative areas, along with the ongoing regional and international issues, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said in a release.

The Qatari Amir said in an "X" post that he had met with the visiting Greek prime minister on ways of promoting bilateral relations towards further growth and cooperation.

He added that Qatar and Greece share distinguished relations built on solid friendship and common interests. (end)

