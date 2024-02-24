Ankara Vows To Pursue Endeavor For Just Solution To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Turkiye said on Saturday that it would continue efforts to find a just and lasting solution to the war in Ukraine on the basis of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry made the vow in a press release marking the second anniversary of Ukraine-Russia war.

"Turkiye's efforts for a just and lasting solution based on Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue," according to the ministry's release.

It pointed out the growingly devastating impact and deepening negative regional and global consequences of the Ukraine conflict.

However, the ministry believed that the diplomatic process for the Ukraine war would be eventually revitalized. (end)

