Egypt, Eritrea Urge Immediate Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi and his Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki underlined Saturday it is essential to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, leading up to complete and sustainable humanitarian aid access and bi-state solution talks.

The leaders made the call during a meeting held in Cairo, which focused on the latest regional developments in general, particularly the serious security situation of the Red Sea, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Ahmad Fahmi said in a press statement.

During the meeting, they also addressed the current situation in the Horn of Africa and shared the views that it is necessary to respect Somalia's sovereignty and oppose all measures that could undermine it, added the spokesman.

In relation to Sudan, both sides stressed that they need to pursue concerted endeavors in the context of neighboring countries' efforts to find an earnest solution to the crisis that could stem the humanitarian anguish of the Sudanese people and fulfill their hopes of security, stability and development.

At the bilateral level, the leaders of Egypt and Eritrea vowed to further promote their countries' bilateral cooperative relations in economic, trade and security areas, according to the spokesman. (end)

