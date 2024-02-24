Neue Auctions' Fresh & Neue Sale, Mar 2, Features 341 Lots Of Antiques, Fine Art, Sterling, Jewelry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Beachwood, OH, USA, February 23, 2024 -- A visually arresting flying boat art glass sculpture by Lino Tagliapietra (Italian, b. 1934), a large-scale Chinese Tang Dynasty (618-907 A.D.) prancing horse, and a gorgeous late 19th century Russian year calendar icon are just a few of the items set to cross the auction block in an online-only Fresh & Neue auction on Saturday, March 2nd by Neue Auctions.



ï¿1⁄2Our Fresh & Neue sale features 341 lots of market fresh antiques, fine art, sterling and jewelry ï¿1⁄2 everything you don't need but definitely want,ï¿1⁄2 said Cynthia Maciejewski of Neue Auctions. All the items can be previewed through March 1st, from 10-5 Eastern time, weekdays, in the Neue Auctions gallery at 23533 Mercantile Road (Suite 100), in Beachwood.



The Tagliapietra sculpture, titled Flying Boat (2002), was crafted from blown and hot worked glass and battuto-cut glass. Itï¿1⁄2s mounted on an 18-inch-tall bronze stand has an engraved signature, ï¿1⁄2Lino Tagliapietra 2002.ï¿1⁄2 The glass is 65 inches in length (est. $8,000-$12,000).



The Chinese Tang Dynasty prancing horse is accompanied by an Oxford Authentication Thermoluminescence test indicating the date of the last firing was 900-1500 years ago. Itï¿1⁄2s 23 ï¿1⁄2 inches tall, head turned and mouth open, on a custom Lucite stand (est. $3,000-$5,000).



The 19th century Russian year calendar icon is centered by the Anastasis (Resurrection) and the calendar for the year with groups of saints surrounded by images of the Mother of God. Itï¿1⁄2s mounted on an ultra-suede panel and is 30 inches by 27 inches, framed (est. $2,000-$4,000).



There are two dance-themed oil on canvas paintings in the auction, both of them beautiful. One is titled Flamenco Dancers, by Benjamin A. Stahl (American, 1910-1987). Itï¿1⁄2s signed and 28 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 70 inches, less frame (est. $3,000-$5,000). The other is titled Dancers and was done by the noted Ethiopian artist Afewerke Tekle. The work is signed and inscribed in Amharic lower left and measures 38 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 30 inches, less frame (est. $2,000-$4,000).



Furniture will feature a fine and rare circa 1790 small George III rosewood and satinwood Pembroke table having an oval top with two drop leaves in rosewood, diminutive at 28 ï¿1⁄2 inches tall and 12 inches wide (24 inches with leaves extended (est. $3,000-$5,000); and a George Mulhauser for Plycraft Sultana swivel chair with a curved padded back over bentwood scroll arms and circular seat, raised on a tapering pedestal bentwood base (est. $800-$1,200).



Setting the table can become much more elegant, with the 102-piece International Sterling partial service in the ï¿1⁄2Spring Floralï¿1⁄2 pattern, weighing 105.91 ozt. overall (est. $1,800-$2,500); a group of 12 early Ginori porcelain plates with hand-painted and named Italian urban views (Doccia, circa 1810-1825 (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a set of eleven Juliska style hand-blown flute glasses of conical tapering swirl form, 6 ï¿1⁄2 inches tall (est. $300-$500).



In addition to the Chinese prancing horse, Asian lots will include these intriguing items:



- A fine Japanese bronze Shibuichi Okimono of Hana-Saka-Jisan and His Dog by Katsura Mitsuharu (1871-1962), based on the story of The Old Man Who Made the Withered Trees Flower, cast and detailed with Shibuichi copper (est. $3,000-$5,000).



- A 2014 mixed media sculpture by Hiroshi Yamano (Japanese, b. 1956), titled From East to West, made from blown, sculpted and cast glass with painting, drawing and copper electroplate, from the series of the same name, signed (est. $3,000-$5,000).



- A large, circa 1750-1760 Japanese Nabeshima bowl with a Peony design, 12 inches in diameter, decorated to the interior with a large blooming peony in underglaze blue and the underside of the bowl decorated with stylized peony sprigs (est. $1,000-$2,000).



Returning to the visual arts, a leather-bound folio containing 31 finely painted veduta watercolors of famous named Italian Grand Tour sites, with temple ruins and other sites of interest, has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000; an oil on canvas board painting by Max Kuehne (German/American, 1880-1968), titled Brooklyn Bridge with View of Manhattan (circa 1911, signed, dated and framed) has an estimate of $3,000-$5,000; and an oil on canvas by James Duffield Harding (British, 1798-1863), titled Alpine Landscape, should bring $1,000-$2,000.



Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. The auction will be clerked live on auction day by Neue Auctions team members. The catalog is up now on the two bidding sites.



To learn more about Neue Auctions and the 341-lot, online-only Fresh & Neue auction planned for Saturday, March 2nd, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time, please visit Cynthia Maciejewksi and Bridget McWilliams can be reached by phone: 216-245-6707; or via email: ..., ....

