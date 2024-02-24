India Cocktail Week Returns In Grandeur For The 2024 Delhi Edition

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 2024: The premier celebration of cocktail culture in the nation, India Cocktail Week, returns with great anticipation for its Delhi-NCR edition. Set against the backdrop of DLF Surface Parking 3, nestled within the vibrant DLF Cyber City, on March 9th and 10th, this weekend extravaganza promises an unparalleled blend of exquisite cocktails, captivating music, and enthralling entertainment.



Leading the charge in fostering a burgeoning passion for cocktails and mixology, India Cocktail Week orchestrates a comprehensive gathering of brands from around the world. Coupled with hosting takeovers by some of the bars from the top 50 globally, and showcasing over 30 pop-up bars, the event creates an unparalleled destination for both enthusiasts and experts to convene and celebrate the paramount event of the year. Curated by industry leaders WMS Entertainment and Passcode Hospitality, this annual two-day gala ensures an opulent experience filled with bar pop-ups, invigorating live electronic music, captivating art, and culinary indulgences, all mirroring the dynamic essence of Delhi's evolving cocktail landscape.



To heighten the prestige of the 2024 edition, a prestigious array of renowned brands will be featured, including 1800 Tequila, Absolut, Bacardi, Baileys, Bira 91, Breezer, Bushmills, Camikara Rum, Cointreau, Don Julio, Famous Grouse, Grizly, Hendrickâ€TMs, Hill Station Cider, Jack Danielâ€TMs, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Johnnie Walker Blonde, Jose Cuervo, Luciferâ€TMs Gold, Monkey Shoulder, Patron, Pistola, Red Bull, Schweppes, Singleton, Skyy Vodka, Smoke Lab Vodka, Tanqueray, Talisker, Wild Turkey Bourbon, Zoya gin among many others!



The artist lineup is set to ignite the festivities with performances by renowned international artists such as Stavroz, Amazonico - Cuchara Jaramillo & MrGoodalf, and Francis Mercier, alongside Avantika Bakshi, Nida, Reyo, and Rabab, who will set the celebrations ablaze. Complementing the jubilant atmosphere, attendees are encouraged to groove to the beats while savouring the city's finest culinary offerings. Additionally, a variety of diverse activities including Tarot Reading, Fluid Art, and Glitter Face Painting will inject an extra dose of excitement, ensuring a weekend brimming with discovery for all participants.



Delhi-NCR invites all cocktail enthusiasts, music lovers, and food connoisseurs to join them for an unforgettable weekend filled with the finest cocktails, mesmerising music, delectable cuisine, and exciting activities. With a stellar lineup of brands, international artists, and immersive experiences, the event promises to be an unparalleled celebration of cocktail culture. Guests are invited to be a part of this extraordinary gathering, where every sip, beat, and bite tells a story of innovation, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of the cityâ€TMs cocktail scene.





About India Cocktail Week:



India Cocktail Week (ICW) is the nation's biggest premier cocktail festival, uniting cocktail enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious consumers to celebrate creativity, music, flavour and the art of mixology. ICW showcases some of the best international and homegrown brands, innovative cocktails, and vibrant cocktail culture across the country. During the two-day festival, ICW will showcase over 25 brand experiences, host bartender guest shifts from the world's top 50 bars and feature an energetic lineup, craft alley, gaming arcade zone and more. Akshat Kumar, Sharan Behl and Rakshay Dhariwal serve as the co-founders of ICW, leading the organization and execution of the festival.



Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Samara Harit

Email :...