President Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Bestows Akif Alizade Honorary Diploma - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akif Alizade has been awarded the Honorary Diploma by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Akif Alizade was awarded the Honorary Diploma by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his long-standing' merits in the development of science in Azerbaijan.