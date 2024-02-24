President Of Republic Of Azerbaijan Bestows Akif Alizade Honorary Diploma - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akif Alizade has been awarded the Honorary Diploma by the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the
relevant decree.
According to the decree, Akif Alizade was awarded the Honorary
Diploma by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for his
long-standing' merits in the development of science in
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107893945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.