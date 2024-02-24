Azerbaijani Reservists Fulfill Fire Tasks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the combat training plan for 2024, a training
session with a group of reservists was held in one of the military
units, Azernews reports.
“Fire training classes were held with reservists in accordance
with the plan. Reservists were informed about the tactical and
technical characteristics of small arms and grenade launchers of
various calibers.
After explaining the safety rules, the tasks involving firing
from various situations at emerging targets by changing firing
positions were accomplished.
The activities were successfully fulfilled during the training
session, conducted to increase the combat training level, improve
knowledge and abilities, as well as practical skills,” the ministry
said.
