Azerbaijani Reservists Fulfill Fire Tasks


2/24/2024 8:08:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the combat training plan for 2024, a training session with a group of reservists was held in one of the military units, Azernews reports.

“Fire training classes were held with reservists in accordance with the plan. Reservists were informed about the tactical and technical characteristics of small arms and grenade launchers of various calibers.

After explaining the safety rules, the tasks involving firing from various situations at emerging targets by changing firing positions were accomplished.

The activities were successfully fulfilled during the training session, conducted to increase the combat training level, improve knowledge and abilities, as well as practical skills,” the ministry said.

