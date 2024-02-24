Zelensky Addresses Nation From War-Torn Hostomel Airfield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Ukrainians from the Hostomel Airport, where European leaders also came in show of support.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the official broadcast of events in Hostomel.

"Great people of a great country! I am incredibly proud of everyone. I admire everyone. I believe in everyone. Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow Ukraine to end. That is why, to the words about ending the war we always add: 'On our terms'. That is why the word 'peace' is always accompanied by the word 'just'. That is why in the future history, the word Ukraine will always stand next to the word 'independent'. We've been fighting for it. Already for 730 days of our life. And we will win. On the best day of our lives. I thank all our soldiers, our people, and everyone around the world who stands by us and the truth. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

Stoltenberg: Ukraine will join NATO – it's not a question of if but of when

According to the president, on this day two years ago, the full-scale invasion kicked off from the airport in Hostomel. And two years on, Ukraine's partners meet here – Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni – G7 Chairman, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, who chairs the European Council

"And this symbolically and eloquently describes the path we have walked over these two years, and the difference between February 24 then and now," the president added.

According to Zelensky, over the two years of the war, Ukrainians have become 730 days closer to victory.

"Some are waiting for some soothsayer to tell them when it comes, but millions of Ukrainians simply remember Kobzar's (Ukraine's famous poet Taras Shevchenko – ed.) words: 'Fight – and you will win!' And this has been followed by 730 days of dedication and courage," Zelensky said.

Kuleba: Peace Formula only way to just, lasting peace

He added that today "each of us, unfortunately, has someone to mourn. And honor their memory. And we bow our heads, together. The 730 days of pain."

As reported, the Prime Ministers of Italy, Canada ,and Belgium – Giorgia Meloni, Justin Trudeau, and Alexander De Croo – as well as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, Boris Johnson, arrived in Kyiv on February 24 to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion.