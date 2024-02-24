Russia's Overall Losses Match Number Of Troops Moscow Originally Deployed In Ukraine UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two years into the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army lost the same number of personnel and military equipment as it deployed at the outset of the incursion.

That's according to the British Ministry of Defense citing intelligence reports, Ukrinform saw.

As noted, Moscow originally deployed approximately 130 Battalion Tactical Groups for its invasion of Ukraine. This likely included about 1,300 tanks, over 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armored personnel carriers (APCs), as well as at least 100,000 personnel.

"In two years of conflict, Russian losses match – and in many cases surpass – those that comprised its original force. Confirmed Russian losses include over 2,700 tanks and 5,000 IFVs and APCs. Russia's killed and wounded are likely approximately 350,000 personnel,” the report says.

Stoltenberg: Ukraine will join NATO – it's not a question of if but of when

According to intelligence analysts, Russian authorities compensated for military losses by mobilizing more men and increasing defense output.

"Now Russian troops in Ukraine are larger than at the beginning of the war. Now it (Moscow - ed.) is able to support attacks along the front line and carry out a strategy of exhausting Ukrainian forces," the report says.

Russia's military death toll in Ukraine already over 409K

As Ukrinform reported earlier, February 24, 2024, marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.