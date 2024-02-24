7,210 Palestinians Arrested In Occupied West Bank Since Oct. 7

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Feb 24 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 7,210 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since the start of the war on the Gaza Strtip on October 7, the Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said Saturday.They said in a joint press statement that Israeli forces arrested at least 22 people overnight, including journalist Sami Al-Saei, two children and ex-prisoners.Most of the latest arrests took place in Bethlehem governorate and the rest were in Hebron, Ramallah, Tulkarm, Nablus and Jerusalem, they said, pointing to widespread abuse, beatings and vandalism by soldiers during search-and-arrest raids as well as threats against detainees and their families.Meanwhile, the forced disappearance of an unknown number of detainees from the Gaza Strip persisted 141 days into the war, as Israel continued to withhold information to human rights organizations about their fate or places of detention, the statement said.