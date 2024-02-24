Russia's War On Ukraine Requires Allies To Strengthen Security - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany said that every day, Russia wipes its feet on the principle of the unacceptability of altering borders by force, which not only threatens Ukraine but destroys Europe's peaceful order.

The chancellor spoke in his Saturday podcast , Ukrinform reports.

"From this turning point, we came to the only correct conclusion: we will support Ukraine in its self-defense for as long as it takes," Scholz vowed.

At the same time, he emphasized the security of Europe and NATO, noting that even more should be done to defend themselves more effectively. Deterrence and combat readiness are words that heads of the German government have not uttered for a while, and are almost forgotten, the politician added. "But for now, it is a task of the time to stand so strong together with our allies that no one dares to attack them," said the chancellor. He recalled that the NATO bloc is the most critical security guarantee. Germany's contribution to the strengthening of the Alliance is the strengthening of the Bundeswehr, the chancellor said, emphasizing that Germany's defense budget this year will for the first time reach a 2 percent GDP mark.

: Ukraine will survive because it is strong, courageous and has friends in Europe and worl

"And it will stay like this for the coming years and decades," Scholz added, explaining how the money from the emergency fund worth EUR 100 billion, which he announced on the third day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, is being used.

In particular, the war showed the vital importance of air defense capabilities. This year, the Bundeswehr will eventually accept for service the first state-of-the-art air defense system (Iris-T – ed.), which has long been saving the lives of Ukrainians every day, the head of government noted. He said that 21 countries had already joined Germany's initiative on the European air shield, and several more have shown interest.

The chancellor also emphasized the importance of revitalizing Europe's defense industry so that "military equipment, but first of all, ammunition, is steadily coming off the assembly line." He recalled his recent visit to the new factory construction site, where ammunition production will kick off next year for Germany, NATO, and Ukraine.

Putin must understand that there will be no peace on Moscow's terms -

This requires financial infusions, the head of government admitted, at the same time emphasizing that "without security, everything else is of no importance."

Previously, Scholz wrote on X: "Ukraine will survive because it is strong and courageous, and because it has friends in Europe and around world. We are proud to count ourselves among their friends – today, and in our common European future."