Baku Initiative Group To Organize“Decolonization: Awakening Of The Renaissance” International Conference In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An international conference named "Decolonization: Awakening of
the Renaissance" has been held in Istanbul, Türkiye, Azernews reports.
Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group
(BIG), joined Carlyle G. Corbin, an International Advisor on
Governance and an independent expert for the United Nations Special
Committee on Decolonization, along with representatives from the
Turkish government at the event.
The conference was followed by a panel discussion themed
"Impacts of colonization on national identity". The discussion
covered a range of topics, including ethnic and cultural
discrimination, political instability, repression, political
history, social and economic challenges, persecution of independent
media, security concerns, and the consequences for immigration,
emigration, and expatriates.
The second session explored the artificial legal barriers
imposed by the French government during the renaissance-era
decolonization. Topics include border issues, security and defense,
national resource ownership, international recognition, citizenship
concerns, legislation, and economic reforms.
Meanwhile, the Baku Initiative Group was established on July 6,
2023, by participants of the "Total Elimination of Colonialism"
conference within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the
Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the
chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The BIG launched its
office in Baku on October 21, 2023.
