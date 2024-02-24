Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories Expose Mass Killing Spots Committed By Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 13 mass graves have been discovered to date on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Working Group of the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons Eldar Samadov said during the presentation of the "13" artistic-documentary film about missing persons since the Khojaly massacre, Azernews reports.

He stated that with the liberation of Azerbaijani regions, the commission has received new petitions for persons who have gone missing without a trace.

"The Khojaly massacre left 196 individuals missing. On February 23, the 13th mass grave in liberated territory was uncovered. We shall continue our work until we clear the fate of all our citizens who are missing without trace," the official added.

It should be noted that on February 21, the Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office acquired information concerning a mass grave unearthed during excavation operations as part of construction and restoration work in the liberated Khojaly city's core area (near the former carpet factory).



As a result of the proceedings conducted thus far, it has been determined that the human remains discovered on the site belong to at least four individuals (including, presumably, one child aged approximately 4-5 years), that they were tortured, tied with ropes, and buried more than 25 years ago.



Work is currently underway to completely study the burial site.