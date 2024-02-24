Two Kuwaitis Crowned Champions At 2024 Arabian Drag Race League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Ajmi

DOHA, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Fawaz Karam and Ahmad Juaidan won Saturday the titles of two different categories at the 2024 Arabian Drag Racing League (ADRL) held in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Speaking to KUNA, Khaled Al-Ajail, head of Drag Race competition at Basel Al-Salem Al-Sabah Motor Racing Club, said Karam and Juaidan managed to win the season's titles in 4.5 Index and Super Street Bike contests respectively.

He expressed his delight as the progress of the two champions, in addition to other racers who made advanced positions on the final round of the league concluded earlier in the day.

He stressed that the club's racers succeeded in showing their outstanding and excellent performance in varied contests. The 6-round ADRL kicked in January. (end)

tma







MENAFN24022024000071011013ID1107893877