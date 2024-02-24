French Farmers Cause Chaos At International Fair

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- A group of French farmers on Saturday burst into the ground of the international agricultural fair amid clashes with security personnel around the venue.

The BFM news network reported that the agitated farmers stormed into the fairground minutes after the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron. In ensuing clashes, the police detained a number of the protestors.

Speaking shortly later at the exhibition, Macron urged the protestors to abstain from violence.

The French capital witnessed yesterday protests by farmers demanding cut of costs of production and applying laws equally with importers of agricultural products from abroad.

Farmers have been staging protests in several European countries protesting free trade treaties that allow entry of cheap products from abroad. (end)

