Kuwait Deputy PM, DM Congratulates Political Leadership On Nat'l Festivals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable to His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, congratulating him on the country's 63rd National Day and 33rd Liberation Day.

In the cable, Sheikh Fahad reiterated belonging and loyalty to the nation, and absolute readiness to defend the dear homeland, wishing His Highness eternal wellness and the nation ever-lasting security and stability under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister also sent a cable to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, congratulating him on the country's National Day and Liberation Day. (end)

