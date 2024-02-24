Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3139280 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received cables of congratulations from leaders of the GCC states, Arab and friendly countries on the 63rd anniversary of the National Day and the 33rd Anniversary of the Liberation Day.

3139275 KUWAIT -- Kuwait is set to celebrate the 63rd National Day on Sunday, under a wise leadership that had protected its security and stability for decades. By Sara Al-Mukhaizeem.

3139269 NEW YORK -- The United Nations has called for accountability and justice regarding "the dangerous and grave violations" of human rights in Gaza and the West Bank during the 12 months ending on October 31.

KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil dropped by 58 cents to settle at USD 82.30 per barrel on Friday compared to USD 82.88 pb on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.



